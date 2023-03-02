Smaller parties steal the show in Meghalaya, Nagaland elections

Whether it is the foray of the Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (Athawale) in Nagaland, a state far removed culturally and electorally from the state it was formed in, or Meghalaya’s Hills State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), a party that was formed before Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972, smaller parties in the region held the key to electoral equations as the results started pouring in.

In Meghalaya, the United Democratic Party (UDP) has emerged as the second largest party with 11 seats; it contested in 47 seats. Formed in 1997, the UDP has been a significant regional party in Meghalaya politics. Led by Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh now, the UDP had won 20 Assembly seats in 1998 elections and had led a coalition government. UDP leader B B Lyngdoh had even become the CM. With six seats in 2018, UDP was a key partner in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government led by NPP president and present CM Conrad Sangma. Fighting for the Khasi and Jaintia tribes has been its core of its politics, although the UDP sought to project itself as a pan-Meghalaya party.

Meghalaya’s newest party is the Voice of People’s Party. Led by former Meghalaya MLA, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, the VPP was formed in 2021 with a promise to fight corruption and for the interests of the tribals. The party contested 14 Assembly seats this time and won four. The VPP criticised the NPP-led government for its failure to implement the Inner Line Permit system and solve the border disputes with Assam.

The state’s oldest party is the HSPDP. Formed in 1968, the HSPDP had contested in almost all Assembly polls in Meghalaya since it became a state in 1972. It was part of several coalition governments. In 2018, it was part of the MDA government with two MLAs. Led by MLA, HS Lyngdoh, the HSPDP won two seats this time too.

The People’s Democratic Front (PDF), which has won 2 seats in Meghalaya this term, was formed in 2017. In 2018, it had won four seats in 2018 Assembly elections and was a minor partner in the MDA government.

Unlike in Meghalaya, in Nagaland, the smaller parties gathering the mandate in bits and parts are parties with regional mandates. Take, for instance, Ram Vilas Paswan’s party the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). This term, of the 14 seats it contested, it has won two seats. Most of the candidates were former MLAs of NDPP and BJP, who were denied tickets this time. Sukhato A Sema, the richest candidate in Nagaland polls this time contested in the party’s ticket.

A key national party that has found a footing in Nagaland is the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has won a significant number of seats with seven wins. Most of them are either turncoats of other parties or former MLAs, who were denied tickets this time. The NCP in Nagaland seeks early solution of Naga conflict and speedy development in Nagaland.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale), which is an ally in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the RCPI (Athawale) contested in eight seats in Nagaland and won in two. Most of the candidates joined the party after they were denied tickets. The Janata Dal (United), too, has won one seat this term.