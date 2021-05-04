Stalin to be elected as DMK legislature party leader on May 5

The legislature party of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will meet on Tuesday evening to elect M K Stalin as its leader after the party registered a comfortable victory in the just-concluded Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Read | Assembly election 2021: DMK almost swept entire Tamil Nadu; western region went with AIADMK

The newly-elected MLAs will meet at Anna Arivalayam, party headquarters, at 6 pm on Tuesday, party general secretary Durai Murugan said in a statement. At the meeting, Stalin will be elected as the leader of the DMK Legislature Party after which he will stake the claim to form the government by meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

“The swearing-in will be a simple function at the Raj Bhavan keeping the Covid-19 situation in mind,” Stalin told reporters. He is likely to take oath on Friday, May 7.

Though he is yet to assume office, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan met Stalin at his residence and briefed him about the Covid-19 situation.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK has convened a meeting of its newly-elected party legislators to choose their new leader, who will be the Leader of Opposition (LoP).