Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Bhavani Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Bhavani Assembly Constituency (AC No 104) in Erode district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Bhavani Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Karuppanan K C won Bhavani constituency seat by a margin of 13% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

candidate Sivakumar N by 24,887 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bhavani assembly constituency.