Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Tiruchengodu Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Tiruchengodu Assembly Constituency (AC No 96) in Namakkal district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Tiruchengodu Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Saraswathi Pon won Tiruchengodu constituency seat by a margin of 2% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

candidate Elangoavan Bar by 3,390 votes.

