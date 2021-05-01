Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections results live updates: Acid test for DMK, AIADMK as counting of votes begins

Counting of votes polled in all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu during the April 6 elections began at 8 am on Sunday. The process began at all 75 counting centres across the state under tight vigil by security personnel, amid a raging second wave of coronavirus sweeping the state like other parts of the country. Will the BJP-AIADMK alliance retain power, or will Stalin's DMK usher in a new sunrise to the state? Follow DH for live updates