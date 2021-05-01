Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections results live updates: Acid test for DMK, AIADMK as counting of votes begins

Counting of votes polled in all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu during the April 6 elections began at 8 am on Sunday. The process began at all 75 counting centres across the state under tight vigil by security personnel, amid a raging second wave of coronavirus sweeping the state like other parts of the country. Will the BJP-AIADMK alliance retain power, or will Stalin's DMK usher in a new sunrise to the state? Follow DH for live updates
Postal ballots being counted in Tamil Nadu, DMK leading in 5 seates
Postal ballots, or votes cast by people through posts, are being counted in Tamil Nadu. MK Stalin's DMK is leading in five seats, according to media reports.
Which way will the wind blow in a 'wave-less' Tamil Nadu election?
The April 6 poll will not just elect the state's 16th assembly but also seal the fate of new generation leaders from DMK and AIADMK who are sweating it out to carve a niche for themselves in the political arena.
Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 begins
All set for counting of votes, parties in Kerala, Tamil Nadu await outcome anxiously
All arrangements are in place for counting of votes on Sunday in tune with Covid-19 guidelines for Assembly polls held on April 6 in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as political parties await results anxiously.
Arrangements for counting of votes in Tamil Nadu:
In Tamil Nadu, there are 75 counting centres spread across the state and all arrangements are in place to smoothly conduct the exercise, authorities said. Cumulatively, there would be 3,372 EVM tables and depending on the constituency and votes polled, the counting of votes is expected to range anywhere from 13 to 43 rounds in each of the 234 segments.
The counting of votes to begin at 8 am
A look back at the exit polls in Tamil Nadu:
The exit polls have predicted that DMK's MK Stalin in all probability will take over as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister comfortably overcoming the challenge of the ruling AIADMK, which joined hands with the BJP to form a coalition.
