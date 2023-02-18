These candidates contesting in Meghalaya polls have criminal cases against them

Candidates with criminal cases in Meghalaya elections

The Association For Democratic Reforms has analysed records of as many as 375 candidates in the state

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 18 2023, 14:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Meghalaya will go to polls on February 27. The state Assembly has 60 seats. 

The Association For Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the records of as many as 375 candidates in fray to trace their criminal backgrounds.

This year, 21 out of 375 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, about 6 per cent of the total. This is against the records for 2018 where 25 (7 per cent) candidates out of 370 candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves.

Also Read: Meghalaya polls: Congress attacks BJP for fielding leader accused of running brothel

Serious criminal cases 

Among serious criminal cases, 15 (4 per cent) candidates have declared that they have faced serious criminal cases as against 21 (6 per cent) in the 2018 polls. 

Party-wise breakup of criminal cases 

As per the report, 5 out of 60 candidates from INC, 6 out of 57 candidates from NPP, 1 out of 60 candidates from BJP and 3 out of 56 candidates from AITC have submitted affidavits, declaring that they have criminal cases against them, as per the ADR report. 

Party-wise breakup of serious criminal cases 

Four out of 60 candidates from INC, 4 out of 57 candidates from NPP and 1 out of 60 candidates from BJP and 2 out of 56 candidates from AITC which ADR analysed have serious criminal cases against them.

Types of cases

While 2 candidates have declared that they are facing murder cases (IPC section 302), 3 candidates have declared that they have cases under Attempt to murder (IPC section 307). Five candidates have cases in relation to crimes against women. 

While one candidate has declared a case related to rape (IPC Section-376) against him, one has declared a case related to committing rape repeatedly on the same woman.

