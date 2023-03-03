Tipra Motha to sit in the Opposition in Tripura: Pradyot Deb Barma

Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Deb Barma on Thursday evening said his party would continue its fight for a permanent constitutional solution in the state assembly and will play the role of a "responsible opposition" in the days to come.

"ThankYou Tripura for supporting and voting for just a two-year-old new regional political party and establishing TIPRA as the second largest party in the state. This testifies that Tipra Motha has emerged as the only credible alternative," Pradyot said in a Facebook post on Thursday night.

Tipra Motha emerged as the second largest party by winning 13 out of 42 seats in its maiden Assembly polls battle. The party made its demand for "Greater Tipraland," a separate state for the indigenous Tripuris (30% of Tripura's population) as its main poll plank.

The party had earlier rejected the offer for an alliance both from the ruling BJP and the Opposition CPI (M)-Congress without a written assurance about fulfilling its demand.

"We gave a good fight to BJP and CPI (M), Congress. Now it is our responsibility to raise the voice for which you voted us to the Assembly. We know there were parties for which you voted in the past but they could not raise your voice in the Assembly. We will raise the voice," Deb Barma, the Royal scion said in an audio message to his voters and parry workers.

In eight of the 13 seats where it won, Tipra Motha defeated candidates belonging to BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), another regional party that had fought polls in the past on the Tipraland issue.

"The party which ruled Tripura for 25 years won only 11 seats. And Congress which was in power for maximum terms in the entire country got only three seats. If we can win 13 seats, we can win 30 too," he further said.

BJP and IPFT retained power in Tripura for the second term in a row but their tally decreased by 11 seats from 44 in 2018 to 33 this time.

BJP said they are against the division of Tripura but promised in its manifesto to bring in constitutional amendments for more legislative, administrative and financial powers to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), where Tipra Motha is in power.