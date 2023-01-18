TMC only credible alternative to proxy-BJP government: Mamata Banerjee in Meghalaya

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that TMC is the only credible alternative in Meghalaya against the "proxy-BJP government" in the state gearing up for Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally of TMC at Mendipathar in Garo Hills, Mamata said, "We are taking care of farmers in Bengal and giving them Rs 10,000 per year. We are providing free ration to people at their doorsteps, giving free education to girls and a credit card of Rs 10 lakh to students. We have schemes for the fishermen, tribals, OBCs and all sections of the society. But I have come to know that many villages here lack even electricity. What has the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government done? Let them present their report card before making so many big big promises."

Mamata said that the alliance government was being run by the BJP from Assam. "They say a lot of things before the elections but they forget thereafter. Our government will be of Meghalaya, for Meghalaya and by the people of Meghalaya," she said.

The National People's Party (NPP) now leads the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government in which BJP is a minor ally with two MLAs in the House of 60.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, TMC did not win a single seat but the Mamata Banerjee-led party suddenly became the principal Opposition party in November 2021 when 12 out of 17 Congress MLAs, led by former CM Mukul Sangma, joined it.

Sangma is the TMC's legislature party leader while Charlse Pyngrope, the former Speaker, is the party's state president. Sangma and Pyngrope, considered as two strong leaders representing the dominant Garo and Khasi communities respectively, are being strongly projected as "sons of the soil" as the TMC tries hard to shed the tag of "Bengali party" and win the hearts in the tribal-majority state.

This was Mamata's second visit to Meghalaya to campaign for the TMC ahead of the Assembly elections. Banerjee last visited Shillong on December 13.

TMC has named 52 candidates.

Garo Hills has 24 Assembly seats and both Mukul Sangma and Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya CM) are candidates in Garo Hills.