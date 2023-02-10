Tripura elections: 64% jump in assets of 41 re-contesting MLAs, BJP leaders top the list

The average assets of 41 candidates contesting the Assembly elections in Tripura saw a jump of 64 per cent since the 2018 elections and five BJP MLAs have been found topping the list, says a report prepared by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Tripura Elections Watch.

The ADR said the report was prepared after analysing the details of assets submitted to the Election Commission by the re-contesting candidates along with their nomination papers.



The report said out of the 43 re-contesting candidates, the average assets of 41 candidates witnessed a jump while the same for the remaining two decreased during the period. The average assets of the 41 candidates increased from 1.48 crores in 2018 to 2.42 crores in 2023.

"The average asset growth for the 43 re-contesting MLAs in the past five years was 94.58 lakh, which is 64 per cent more," said the report.

The ADR report said the average jump in assets of 27 BJP MLAs was found at 68.13 per cent.

The assets of seven CPI (M) MLAs also saw an average increase of 83.97 per cent. The same for three MLAs belonging to BJP's ally IPFT was found at 1298.52 per cent.

The five MLAs belonging to the ruling BJP were found to top the list and saw a jump in their assets between 41 per cent to 348 per cent. The assets of BJP MLA from Barjala constituency, Dilip Kumar Das increased from Rs 1.87 crores in 2018 to Rs 8.35 crores in 2023, which is a jump of 346 per cent. The same for Biswa Bandhu Sen, MLA of Dharmanagar, saw a jump from Rs 4.40 crores in 2018 to Rs 9.73 crores in 2023. The assets of deputy CM Jishnu Deb Barma (Charilam constituency) also increased from Rs 11.07 crores in 2018 to Rs 15.58 crores this time. This was an increase of 41 per cent. Khayerpur MLA, Ratan Chakraborty's assets saw a jump of 309 per cent---from Rs 93.86 lakh in 2028 to Rs 3.3.84 crores. The assets of Binay Bhushan Das, MLA of Panisagar, witnessed the highest jump of 348 per cent---from Rs 60.21 lakh in 2018 to Rs 2.70 crores in 2023.

Private practice (lawyers), house rents, business, salary and pension allowances were shown as sources of income by the five MLAs, said the report.

In 2018, BJP and ally IPFT came to power in Tripura for the first time by wresting power from CPI (M), which was in power for 25 years. The BJP and IPFT, this time, have retained their alliance with the target to retain power. CPI (M) and Congress are contesting the polls with a seat-sharing arrangement for the first time in Tripura while Tipra Motha is contesting in 42 seats.

Assembly elections in Tripura are scheduled on February 16.