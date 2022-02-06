Akhilesh invokes Atal Bihari Vajpayee, promises to make his native place district

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday had a dig at the BJP government for not taking any interest in developing Bateshwar, the native village of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and promised to establish a university in his name there and make it a district if his party formed the next government in the state after the forthcoming assembly polls.

''Bateshwar is an important place...it needs to be developed....we will ensure the development of the place...a university after Vajpayee will be set up here...we will also declare it a district if we form the next government,'' Akhilesh said while addressing an election meeting in Bah assembly constituency. Bateshwar was part of the constituency.

He also said that the temples in Bateshwar had been renovated during the SP regime in 2012.

Akhlesh's reference to Vajpayee assumed significance as the latter enjoyed considerable respect in the area. BJP had promised to develop Bateshwar, which was also famous for its ancient Hindu temples, but precious little was done during its regime.

Attacking the BJP government for failing to provide employment to the youths, the SP president said that the saffron party only indulged in the politics of religion and division to garner votes of the people.

''This government failed to provide employment to the youths....prices of essential commodities have risen sharply under the BJP regime...the farmers are not getting fertilisers and water to irrigate their fields,'' he said.

He also took potshots at UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the latter's attacks on him and his alliance partner and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary and said that the CM never talked about development.

''Adityanath says that he will fix us (he and Jayant)....instead he should try to fix the problems of the people,'' Akhilesh added.

