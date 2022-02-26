Akhilesh seeks to dent saffron fort, says he has Lord Rama's blessings

In a bid to counter the BJP charge that he avoided visiting Ayodhya fearing backlash from the Muslim community, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav not only conducted a roadshow in the temple town but also visited a famous temple there on the last day of campaigning on Friday ahead of the fifth phase of polling in the constituency on Sunday.

Accompanied by some seers and saints from Ayodhya, Akhilesh, who was atop the 'Samajwadi Rath', traversed through Terhi Bazar, Ranopali, Beniganj and Amaniganj localities and was greeted by the cheering crowds, which had gathered along the route.

The SP president later addressed a meeting at Naya Ghat and appealed to the people to oust the BJP government from power. "I have the blessings of Lord Rama...I am certain that the people will this time throw out the BJP and preserve the composite culture of the country and the state," he said.

Akhilesh said that Ayodhya would be developed as an important pilgrimage centre if his party is able to form the next government in the state. He also reminded the people that it was his government that had constructed the 'Bhajan Sthal' at Ayodhya in 2015.

The SP leader attacked the BJP over the stray cattle menace, unemployment and rising prices. "BJP government has field to give employment to the youths....Baba's (Yogi Adityanath) favourite animals (read stray cattle) have been causing huge damage to the crops...the farmers will give him a befitting reply in the polls," he said.

Akhilesh also, for the first time, visited the famous Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya and paid obeisance there.

The SP president's visit to Ayodhya assumes significance as it comes barely days ahead of the polling for the last three phases in the Poorvanchal and Avadh regions of the state. It was also being viewed as an attempt to get rid of the 'anti-Hindu' tag given to him by the BJP.

