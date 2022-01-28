Amit Shah's invite to Jayanth Chaudhary shows BJP's 'desperation': Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that union minister Amit Shah's reported invitation to Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary to join the BJP-led alliance in the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was reflective of its "desperation" even as he accused the BJP of trying to "polarise" the polls along religious lines.

Addressing a joint press conference with Jayant in Muzaffarnagar, Akhilesh also referred to the police lathi charge on the students protesting against the Railway recruitment test in Prayagraj and said that the youths would give the BJP a 'befitting' reply in the election.

''Who wants to join the BJP alliance?.....No one is going to accept his (Amit Shah) invite......it shows BJP's desperation,'' the SP president said.

Akhilesh promised to clear the sugar cane dues within 15 days and also ensure that the crops were purchased on the MSP if the SP-RLD alliance was voted to power in the polls.

Jayant said that the BJP indulged in the politics of polarisation whether it was on the basis of caste or religion. ''BJP calls the western UP Jatland.....What is their opinion about Haryana?'' he asked.

He ridiculed the BJP's olive branch to him and said that the saffron party would gain nothing by wooing him. ''It should instead answer the questions posed by the farmers,'' he added.

''Do justice with the farmers.....what about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident?.... Ajai Mishra continues to be in the union cabinet....farmers are being arrested,'' the RLD chief said.

Earlier, Akhilesh alleged that he was made to wait at the Delhi airport for over two hours as his chopper could not take off for want of permission. ''The authorities have not cleared my chopper to take off without assigning any reason.....a senior BJP leader's chopper was allowed to take off....its a conspiracy hatched by the BJP which is going to lose the UP polls,'' Akhilesh tweeted.

