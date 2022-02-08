Battle for UP: SKM appeal to 'punish & defeat BJP'

In its first appeal ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has asked farmers of the state and the neighbouring Uttarakhand to "punish the BJP and ensure the ruling party's defeat" in the election.

Senior members of SKM also issued a letter for farmers and said that the Centre had promised to withdraw the cases registered against them, but that was yet to be fulfilled.

The SKM's letter stated: "My dear farmer, I have never met you. But this time my reputation is in your hands. You must have heard of the year-long protest of farmers in which over 700 brothers lost their lives, you must have heard about farmers being mowed by BJP minister Ajay Mishra's son in Kheri. Four of our brothers lost their lives in that incident and the BJP government, rather than arresting the accused, tried to defend them."

It further said that the government "subjected farmers to tear gas and water cannons and used batons on them".

"The farmers were framed in fake cases, and called terrorists and anti-nationals. This party only listens to one language -- vote, seat and rule. Let's punish BJP and throw them out of power. BJP had manipulated farmers in 2017 and after coming to power, they turned away from all their promises."

Meanwhile, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has warned those trying to "create a rift between Hindus and Muslims", and said: "Whoever tries to play the match of Jinnah or Hindu-Muslim in Muzaffarnagar or west Uttar Pradesh, I will set him right."

Tikait further said that the BJP and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister are "conspiring to defame one particular caste to win the election".

"We are taking the mission Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand forward. We will hold press conferences in each district and will tell the voters about the farm agitation," he added.

