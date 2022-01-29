EC bans exit polls for UP Assembly elections

EC bans exit polls for UP Assembly elections

Any person who violates the order will be punished with a two-year jail term or fine or both

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 29 2022, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 20:22 ist
EC has banned all exit polls pertaining to the coming Assembly elections from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Election Commission has banned all exit polls pertaining to the coming Assembly elections from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, UP's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that conducting the exit polls, its publication in print or electronic media or its publicity has been banned from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7.

Also read: SP ran ‘tamancha’ factories in UP, BJP building defence corridors: Yogi

Any person who violates the order will be punished with a two-year jail term or fine or both. 

Check out latest DH videos on UP elections here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Election Commission of India
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Assembly Elections 2022
India News

What's Brewing

Anxiety, concern: Ukrainians in Poland on Russia threat

Anxiety, concern: Ukrainians in Poland on Russia threat

A slice of Gandhara in Kanaganahalli

A slice of Gandhara in Kanaganahalli

What's known about 'stealth' version of Omicron?

What's known about 'stealth' version of Omicron?

Shanthakavi: The architect of modern Kannada theatre

Shanthakavi: The architect of modern Kannada theatre

 