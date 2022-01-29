Farmers are very angry with Modi government: Jayant Chaudhary

Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) tells Amrita Madhukalya that the Kairana model, which led to an RLD win in the 2018 byelection, will be up for show in the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh as the party joins hands with the SP.

Your party’s win in Kairana in 2018 made waves because it brought together the Opposition, but a year later BJP clinched the seat. How does it look like this year?

Our election pitch in that election was, “ganna jitega ya Jinnah jitega” (either sugarcane or Jinnah will win). The BJP is now talking about Jinnah, so that will help us pick up real world issues. That’s our basic campaign pitch. For instance, sugarcane farmers have not been paid their dues in two years. The government is very miserly in increasing the sugarcane SAP rate -- only Rs 35 in five years. I’m confident about the Kairana model, a grassroots-oriented campaign.

How do you think the year-long farmers’ unrest will play out electorally for the SP-RLD alliance and the BJP?

Farmer’s movement sustained for 13 months, it was unprecedented. There is a deep-rooted anger and resentment in the farming class and communities against the government. There are asking the hard question: why was this reform needed? The government should have handled this in a sensitive way; instead, there were stubborn and arrogant. And Lakhimpur Kheri was not a tragedy; it was actually a crime of the severest form.

The other day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath coined a new term, tamancha-ism. How will RLD work around the Samajwadi Party’s tag of hooliganism?

This is just propaganda. The harsh reality is that for citizens of Uttar Pradesh law and order has not improved. For instance, crimes against women have increased and dowry deaths are ten times the national average. You had the horror of Unnao where Yogiji and his government were shielding a rape-accused because he was a sitting MLA aligned with BJP. Was he not a goonda? Is Ajay Teni not a goonda for Yogiji?

Speaking of representation, Mayawati has given tickets to several Muslim candidates in Western UP, an area where the RLD has a strong Jat support. How will you counter that?

Traditionally, she has been giving tickets in the same pattern in these regions. But she has not been active, and she has been largely missing from this current election. Therefore, people who are aligned to her, who want to defeat BJP, are going to very consciously think about their vote.

You met Priyanka Gandhi in November leading to a lot of speculation. Are we looking at a post-poll alliance with the Congress if the need arises?

Post-poll we will have to look at what the numbers are. I’m confident that we will be able to muster the numbers that are required. Of course, if there is any like-minded party, opposed to the BJP, and if we have to form the government, then those decisions will be taken a that point.

The Jat vote bank in the region, which has traditionally voted for your family, has lately inched closer to the BJP. Which way do you see them swaying this time?

Jats have an affinity for RLD, but our party is not just a Jat-oriented party. The farmer identity is our main pitch. I feel Jats, like other farmers, are angry with BJP and they are with us.

Two men were running the show in 2017 when Akhilesh Yadav allied with Rahul Gandhi. This year, too, two men are the face of the SP-RLD alliance. Will you be proven lucky?

There’s more than the two of us in the alliance. There’s Om Prakash Rajbhar and smaller outfits. It is a rainbow coalition. For the last five years, RLD workers have shown exemplary courage and faith and stuck by us. We were the first to land in Lakhimpur, stand with the Hathras rape victim’s family and lso stand in solidarity with the farmers. We organised more than 50 kisan panchayats when we realised that farmer leader organisations do not want politicians to share the stage with them. We decided it is our duty to support this social movement. I’m sure they will vote for change.

