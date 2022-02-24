No 'baahubali' can be seen even using telescope: Shah praises Adityanath govt on law and order front

Praising the Yogi Adityanath government's work on the law and order front in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday said no "baahubali" can be seen now even using a telescope and that it is only "Bajrangbali" everywhere.

Addressing an election rally, Shah also targeted the Samajwadi Party and said its chief Akhilesh Yadav cannot see the improvement in law and order as he is wearing "dark glasses".

He said the BJP had promised to improve law and order in the 2017 election campaign and Adityanath, after becoming the chief minister, eradicated mafia elements.

"Yogiji has run the government in a manner that no 'baahubali' can be seen even through the telescope, only Bajrangbali is seen everywhere," Shah said.

He asked the rally where is Azam Khan, Atiq Ansari and Mukhtar Ansari today, with the crowd responding "in jail".

"If you make a mistake and bring 'cycle' (SP's symbol), will they remain in jail? They will come out and trouble all. If you have to keep them in jail and keep the state free of 'baahubalis' for five more years then only BJP and Yogi Adityanath can do this," he told the rally.

He said Akhilesh Yadav had asked what change has been made on the law and order front, but those who wear dark glasses see everything black. "These are samajwadis only in name, they cannot see anything other than their family. When Akhilesh got a chance, 45 people of his family were occupying different posts," he added.

Listing various development and welfare schemes of the state and central governments, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured the nation by sending a clear message to the world that no evil eye can be cast on it.

Every single vote for the BJP candidate will strengthen the hands of Modi-ji and make Adityanath the chief minister again for ensuring the welfare of the poor and farmers and the safety of women, Shah added.

"I have come after campaigning in four phases of polling and SP, BSP have been wiped out. The foundation for the BJP's win in 300-plus seats has been laid in these phases and now the polling on the fifth phase has to install a strong building on this foundation," he said.

Polling in the district is slated for the fifth phase on February 27.

