PM Modi dubs evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine as nation's 'rising' power

Amid complaints of mistreatment of stranded Indian students in Ukraine and racism by its border guards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the evacuation of the Indians from the war-torn nation was an indication of the 'rising' power of the country in the world.

Addressing a public meeting at Sonebhadra, Modi also said that his government would leave no stone unturned to ensure the return of all the stranded Indians from Ukraine.

''The evacuation of the Indians from Ukraine shows the rising power of the country in the world,'' the Prime Minister said, adding that the government had sent four ministers and deployed IAF to help bring the stranded countrymen.

Modi's remarks came amid criticism of his government over the handling of the issue by the Opposition leaders, including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Prime Minister also listed the achievements of the Centre and the state governments and said that UP had made tremendous progress under Yogi Adityanath and urged the people not to allow the 'dynasts' to capture power in the state.

''The dynasts have never let go any opportunity to humiliate the country...they did not do anything for you when they were in power....you (people) must not support them,'' he said.

Modi said that the elections in the state would decide the future of UP. ''Our government has initiated several measures for the people, especially those coming from the poor sections of the society,'' he added.

