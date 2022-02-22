PM stands for BJP's 'packers and movers,' says Akhilesh in retaliation to Modi's cycle comments

Retaliating to PM Modi saying that cycles—symbol of Samajwadi Party—were used to trigger blasts in Ahmedabad in 2008, Akhilesh Yadav hit back, claiming that the acronym PM stood for "packers and movers" for UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He said that Adityanath would be "packed off" to his home town of Gorakhpur after March 10, when the votes would be counted.

"UP chief minister has called the PM to campaign for him in the state... everyone knows what does PM stand for... it means movers and packers, and that he (Adityanath) will be packed off to his home town after BJP's defeat in the polls," Akhilesh said at an election meeting at Sandila, about 45 kilometres from Lucknow, on Monday evening.

Stating that the polls were a direct fight between BJP and SP this time, the SP president urged the electorate not to "waste" their votes on the Congress and the BSP, which, he added, were not in the contest. He also alleged there was a "tacit understanding" between the BJP and BSP. "BSP and BJP have a tacit understanding... BSP can join hands with the BJP after the polls," he claimed.

"BJP will feel the shock in the polls... people have 440-volt current against the BJP this time," he said.

"Janata ne kahdi kar di hai inki khatiya, isiliye inke bayan aa rahen hain ghatia (the people have punished them (BJP) in the three phases and that is why their leaders have been using unparliamentary language in their rallies)," the SP leader said.

Akhilesh claimed that the SP-led alliance was going to win a majority of seats where polling was held in the first three phases. ''We have received encouraging reports from the regions where polling was held in the first three phases," he said.

