Protesters interrupt Rajnath Singh's speech in UP

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was interrupted with slogans while delivering a campaign speech in Uttar Pradesh's Gond.

Slogans of "Sena bharti chalu karo (Initiate recruitment in Army)", "hamari maange poori karo (fulfil our demand), stopped Singh, who was talking on stage, according to NDTV.

Upon enquiry, he was told that the men sought Indian Army jobs.

The minister then attempted to diffuse the protest by saying their wishes will be granted.

"Hogi, hogi (It will be done)", "do not worry", he told them, according to the publication.

"Your worry is ours too. Due to coronavirus, there were a few difficulties," he added.

Thereafter, he insisted the men chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', and the chants led to Singh smiling.

