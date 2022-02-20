Protesters interrupt Rajnath Singh's speech in UP

Protesters interrupt Rajnath Singh's speech in UP

Thereafter, he insisted the men chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 20 2022, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 19:21 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was interrupted with slogans while delivering a campaign speech in Uttar Pradesh's Gond.

Slogans of "Sena bharti chalu karo (Initiate recruitment in Army)", "hamari maange poori karo (fulfil our demand), stopped Singh, who was talking on stage, according to NDTV.

Upon enquiry, he was told that the men sought Indian Army jobs.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav humiliated his father to capture party, now pleading him to save his seat: PM Modi 

The minister then attempted to diffuse the protest by saying their wishes will be granted.

"Hogi, hogi (It will be done)", "do not worry", he told them, according to the publication.

"Your worry is ours too. Due to coronavirus, there were a few difficulties," he added.

Thereafter, he insisted the men chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', and the chants led to Singh smiling.

Rajnath Singh
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Assembly Elections 2022
India News

