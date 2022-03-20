Small parties drive hard bargains with both BJP, SP in post-poll Uttar Pradesh

Small parties that have made a big splash in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are now demanding their proverbial pound of flesh.

These small parties that are caste-based and have limited areas of influence, had contested the elections in alliance with either the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Samajwadi Party (SP). They have benefited immensely from the bipolar contest.

These parties managed to push national parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress to the periphery.

Both the BJP allies -- Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party -- have performed well.

The Apna Dal won 12 seats out of the 17 that it contested.

The Apna Dal, which is a Kurmi-centric party, was founded by Dr Sonelal Patel in 1995. Later, it split into two factions, Apna Dal (Sonelal) headed by Anupriya Patel and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) led by his wife Krishna Patel.

The Apna Dal faction led by Anupriya Patel is in alliance with the BJP, while the other faction led by Krishna Patel is allied with the Samajwadi Party.

The Apna Dal, with 12 seats, stands way ahead of the Congress that had to be content with two seats and the BSP which managed just one seat.

According to sources, the Apna Dal now wants a greater share of the pie in the government.

"We should get at least four ministerial berths. We have remained with the BJP without ever driving a hard bargain and it is time that our contribution is duly recognised," said an Apna Dal leader.

Another BJP ally, the Nishad Party has won six seats in the state elections.

Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad is an MLC, his son Pravin Nishad is an MP and his younger son Sarvan Nishad had been elected MLA.

With his entire family in politics, Sanjay Nishad now wants to be nominated as Deputy Chief Minister.

"That is what my community wants and the BJP is aware of their sentiments," he says.

Sanjay Nishad had formed the Rashtriya Nishad Ekta Parishad in January 2013 to demand SC status for the Nishads and got Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) registered as a political party in 2016.

The Nishad party had contested the 2017 elections in alliance with the Peace Party and had won the Gyanpur seat.

Nishad, who has been vocal about his political ambitions, had openly expressed his disappointment when his son Pravin was not included in the union cabinet.

BJP leaders admit that they sense trouble from Sanjay Nishad "who is politically over-ambitious".

In the SP alliance, the smaller parties are also aiming at bigger gains even though the alliance ended up under-performing in the assembly elections.

The RLD - normally a reticent political outfit - is wanting a larger share of seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well as the legislative council.

The RLD, however, has said that it wishes to continue its alliance with the SP and may not exert undue pressure.

The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which has won six seats in alliance with the SP, is already emerging as a potential trouble maker.

SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar said that he had sensed the SP's defeat after the first phase but kept quiet for obvious reasons.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has been avoiding a meeting with Rajbhar and sources said that the alliance may not continue if the SBSP chief keeps on making irresponsible statements.

The breakaway faction of Apna Dal, led by Krishna Patel, has not won any seat though its leader Pallavi Patel won the Sirathu seat on a Samajwadi ticket.

Krishna Patel would prefer to continue the alliance with the SP without striking any bargain since it is important for her party to find a toehold in state politics.

All the smaller parties, however, are now looking to the Lok Sabha elections and want a share in tickets for the same.

