UP polls: BSP a 'dry tree' says Chandra Shekhar Aazad

The Bhim Army chief, whose political outfit Azad Samaj Party was launched in 2020, is seeking to establish itself as a defender of the rights of Dalits

IANS
IANS, Mathura,
  • Feb 08 2022, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 11:33 ist
Azad Samaj Party's Chandra Shekhar Aazad. Credit: IANS Photo

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad has said that his new political outfit is emerging as an alternative to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), adding that the latter was a "dry tree which is neither providing shelter nor fruits".

This is the first time that Chandra Shekhar has openly lashed out against the BSP.

Aazad, who was in Mathura to seek votes for his party candidates contesting elections from Govardhan and Chhata constituencies, said that Dalits had propelled the BSP into power but the party was no longer in a position to do anything for the community because it had become "outdated".

"Change is the law of nature. If one tree becomes weak then an option should be available and Azad Samaj party is available as an alternative."

Also Read | BSP releases list of 54 candidates, fields Shamsuddin against Yogi

He said that people from the community should realise this and they should extend support to his party and make it powerful in Uttar Pradesh.

The Bhim Army chief, whose political outfit Azad Samaj Party was launched in 2020, is seeking to establish itself as a defender of the rights of Dalits, other backward classes and minorities.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party, Aazad said that those who are established, do not want to give a chance to new people.

"Now our alliance is with the public as they will cast votes for us. Akhilesh cannot make our people MLA. We have to fight our own battle," he said.

