UP Polls: SP again leads with criminal candidates in 6th phase

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in its analysis report for candidates contesting the sixth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh, has found that out of 670 candidates in 57 constituencies, 182 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Nearly 151 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

According to the ADR report, 40 (83 per cent) out of 48 candidates from SP, 23 out of 52 candidates from BJP, 22 out of 56 candidates from Congress, 22 out of 57 candidates from BSP and 7 out of 51 candidates from AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Twenty nine out of 48 candidates in SP, 20 out of 52 candidates from BJP, 20 out of 56 candidates from Congress, 18 out of 57 candidates from BSP and 5 out of 51 candidates from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Eight candidates have declared cases related to crime against women and two candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

Eight candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves and 23 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

On this basis, nearly 37 out of 57 constituencies in the sixth phase have been declared Red Alert constituencies.

