SP again leads with criminal candidates in 6th phase

UP Polls: SP again leads with criminal candidates in 6th phase

On this basis, nearly 37 out of 57 constituencies in the sixth phase have been declared Red Alert constituencies

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Feb 24 2022, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 16:31 ist
According to the ADR report, 40 (83 per cent) out of 48 candidates from SP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in its analysis report for candidates contesting the sixth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh, has found that out of 670 candidates in 57 constituencies, 182 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Nearly 151 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

According to the ADR report, 40 (83 per cent) out of 48 candidates from SP, 23 out of 52 candidates from BJP, 22 out of 56 candidates from Congress, 22 out of 57 candidates from BSP and 7 out of 51 candidates from AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Also Read: UP Elections: Ram Temple returns to be the main issue in Ayodhya, but in a different garb

Twenty nine out of 48 candidates in SP, 20 out of 52 candidates from BJP, 20 out of 56 candidates from Congress, 18 out of 57 candidates from BSP and 5 out of 51 candidates from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Eight candidates have declared cases related to crime against women and two candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

Eight candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves and 23 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

On this basis, nearly 37 out of 57 constituencies in the sixth phase have been declared Red Alert constituencies.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
UP Polls
UP Elections
Assembly Elections 2022
Samajwadi Party

What's Brewing

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

'Ukraine, you're not alone,' say countries at UN meet

'Ukraine, you're not alone,' say countries at UN meet

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces

Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces

DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?

DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?

Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders

Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders

IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO

IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO

 