UP will turn into Kashmir, West Bengal or Kerala if BJP doesn't come to power: Yogi's warning to voters

Uttar Pradesh may turn into another Kashmir, Kerala or West Bengal if voters "make a mistake", Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday, ahead of the first phase of elections in the state.

"Beware! If you miss, the labour of these five years will be spoiled. It would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal," the chief minister said in a video shared by him.

Get live news updates about Assembly polls on DH

Guaranteeing a "fear-free life" if BJP comes to power, Yogi said, "The time for a big decision has come. In the last five years, the double-engine government of the BJP has done everything with dedication and commitment. You have seen everything and heard everything in detail."

The chief minister also listed various initiatives and projects undertaken by the state government in his tweets, urging voters to vote for the BJP.

आज लोकतंत्र के महायज्ञ का प्रथम चरण है। आपके अमूल्य वोट की आहुति के बगैर यह अनुष्ठान पूरा नहीं होगा। आपका एक 'वोट' अपराधमुक्त, भयमुक्त, दंगामुक्त उत्तर प्रदेश के संकल्प को मजबूती प्रदान करेगा। इसलिए 'पहले मतदान फिर जलपान' तब अन्य कोई काम... — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 10, 2022

Polling is under way in 58 seats of the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly that is spread in 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

Check out latest DH videos on UP elections here