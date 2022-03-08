Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Anupshahr Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Anupshahr Assembly Constituency (AC No. 67) in Bulandshahar district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Anupshahr Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sanjay won Anupshahr constituency seat securing 112431 votes, beating BSP candidate Gajendra Singh by a margin of 60314 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Anupshahr constituency were 361387. Of that, 2,28,145 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

