Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bah Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bah Assembly Constituency (AC No. 94) in Agra district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bah Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rani Pakshalika Singh won Bah constituency seat securing 80567 votes, beating BSP candidate Madhusudan Sharma by a margin of 23140 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bah constituency were 321295. Of that, 1,90,572 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bah assembly constituency.