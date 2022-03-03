Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bhognipur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bhognipur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 208) in Kanpur Dehat district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bhognipur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Vinod Kumar Katiyar won Bhognipur constituency seat securing 71466 votes, beating BSP candidate Dharmpal Singh Bhadauria by a margin of 19005 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bhognipur constituency were 333056. Of that, 2,11,102 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

