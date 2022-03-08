Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Hapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Hapur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 59) in Ghaziabad district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Hapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Vijay Pal (AADHTI) won Hapur constituency seat securing 84532 votes, beating INC candidate Gajraj Singh by a margin of 15006 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Hapur constituency were 345001. Of that, 2,21,711 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Hapur assembly constituency.