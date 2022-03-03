Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mohan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mohan Assembly Constituency (AC No. 164) in Unnao district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mohan Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Brijesh Kumar won Mohan constituency seat securing 104884 votes, beating BSP candidate Radhe Lal Rawat S/O Munnu by a margin of 54095 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mohan constituency were 322973. Of that, 2,00,303 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

