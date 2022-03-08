Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Nehtaur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Nehtaur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 21) in Bijnor district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Nehtaur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Omkumar won Nehtaur constituency seat securing 76644 votes, beating INC candidate Munnalal Premi by a margin of 23151 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Nehtaur constituency were 286410. Of that, 1,86,934 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

