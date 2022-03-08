Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sakaldiha Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sakaldiha Assembly Constituency (AC No. 381) in Chandauli district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sakaldiha Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Prabhunarayan Yadav won Sakaldiha constituency seat securing 79875 votes, beating BJP candidate Suryamuni Tiwari by a margin of 14969 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sakaldiha constituency were 317765. Of that, 2,00,605 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sakaldiha assembly constituency.