Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sikandra Rao Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sikandra Rao Assembly Constituency (AC No. 80) in Mahamaya Nagar district went to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sikandra Rao Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Birendra Singh Rana won Sikandra Rao constituency seat securing 76129 votes, beating BSP candidate Bani Singh Baghel by a margin of 14772 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sikandra Rao constituency were 350277. Of that, 2,14,818 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

