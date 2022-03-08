Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Suar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Suar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 34) in Rampur district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Suar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan won Suar constituency seat securing 106443 votes, beating BJP candidate Laxmi Saini by a margin of 53096 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Suar constituency were 295945. Of that, 2,05,090 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

