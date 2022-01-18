Wary of farmer backlash in Western UP, BJP seeks to placate BKU

Apparently wary of a possible backlash from the farmers, especially those hailing from the electorally influential Jat community, in the western Uttar Pradesh region, the BJP has embarked upon a plan to placate the the farmers by reaching out to the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), which had been on the forefront of the farmers' agitation against the now scrapped farm laws.

The saffron party, sensing the anger in the community, has asked its Jat leaders to meet BKU leaders and farmers in the region in a bid to soothe their ruffled feathers.

Union Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan, who hails from the community, visited BKU president Naresh Tikait and closeted with him for over a hour at the latter's residence at Sisouli in Muzaffarnagar district on Monday.

Balyan termed his visit a 'courtesy call'. "Naresh Tikait is a Chaudhary (leader) of the same khap (caste panchayat). He had suffered an injury a few days back. I visited him to inquire about his health," Balyan said after the meeting.

Naresh Tikait also said that there was no discussion on politics during the meeting. "Our doors are open to everyone...we are not associated with any political party," he added.

Read | UP polls: PM stresses on connecting with farmers, women

According to the sources, however, the BKU leader refused to issue any appeal to the farmers in favour of the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

A local BKU leader said that his organisation was not against any political party. "We are opposed to the anti-farmer policies...the farmers had to agitate for 13 months on the Delhi border. 700 farmers died. People know everything. There is no need to tell them about it," the leader said in a subtle indication of their preference in the polls.

Balyan's visit assumes significance as it came within a day of the BKU endorsing the nominees of the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance in the region. Naresh Tikait had on Saturday not only made an appeal to the people to ensure victory for the SP-RLD alliance in the polls in the state, but also handed over the symbol authority letters to two alliance nominees.

Watch latest videos by DH here: