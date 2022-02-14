With 'no wave', caste takes centre stage in UP's Bundelkhand

The numbers 3, 13, 15, 36 may be just digits to most, but in rugged Bundelkhand, they hold special significance for Rajputs (also called Kshatriya and Thakur).

“Tomar and Sengar and others, who belong to 3, do not prefer marriage with Rajputs from 13 and 36,” says Jitendra Chouhan.

Tomar, Sengar, Bundela, Chauhan, Parmar, Khangar, Chandel are subcastes of Kshatriyas. And the numbers denote the position of particular subcastes in Rajput hierarchy; the region and the caste falling under 3 (Teen Puri) do not want to have matrimonial relationships with those in the other two categories.

A resident of Khailar village, Jhansi district, Chouhan also explains in detail why he supports the BJP, and why Thakurs, Brahmins and Vaishyas will not like to vote for the SP.

An outer wall of a house in the village has a bold slogan, “Sarva Jatiya Kanya Vivah Sammelan 2021 (All caste girl marriage conference 2021).

When this reporter enquired whether such conferences also see inter-caste marriages, Khelan Yadav bristles. “Why will they marry in other castes? Everyone marries in his or her caste,” he says.

The tentacles of caste are all pervasive in both the social and political sphere in the region, which the BJP swept in the last polls.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won all 19 seats; a decade ago, in the 2007 polls, it had drawn a blank.

Most of the opinion polls predict the BJP to win around 15 seats this time. The region goes to polls on Feb 20 and Feb 23.

Backward castes and Dalits outnumber upper caste and minorities in the region, which also means less communal rhetoric.

Hard to predict

But which way the political wind is blowing is hard to predict.

“This time there is no wave. The scene is very muddled. Last time, I even voted for the BJP but Yadavs are now firmly back with the SP,” says Lakshman Singh Yadav of Purabaheda village, Lalitpur district.

An old man from the Ahirwar (cobbler) caste at Rewan village in Mauranipur, Jhansi district, says that most of the Ahirwars will vote for Mayawati’s BSP, even as many from the relatively weaker castes (other than Thakur and Yadav) have turned discreet in making their choice public.

“This is a double engine government. If not one, the other picks up the opponent,” says Guddu, another Rewan resident, with a smirk.

BJP supporter Brinda Lal, from the same village, however, says SCs have been the biggest beneficiaries of free ration, which they are now getting twice post-pandemic.

“Free foodgrain distribution will have its impact,” he says even as the crowd gathered to collect their ration remains uninterested in the debate.

However, Koris, a Dalit subcaste engaged in the weaving profession, shows a preference for the BJP. “The vote of Kori Samaj is for the BJP and NDA,” says

Balmukund Kori, also a resident of Rewan.

Unsurprisingly, Thakurs and Brahmins strongly back the BJP but some divide in the Brahmin vote is seen this time.

The encounter killing of gangster Vikas Dubey, a Brahmin, crops up during the discussion.

While Kushwahas, who had voted for the BJP in 2017, show a general preference for SP (Kushwaha leader Swami Prasad Murya joined SP in January) and then the BSP, the BJP has managed to capture the imagination of Kurmis.

NDA ally Apna Dal’s leader Anupriya Patel and BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh, who belongs to Jalaun in Bundelkhand, hail from the same region.

