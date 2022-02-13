BJP banks on 'polarisation', Congress on 'anti-incumbency' to win Uttarakhand

Plagued by infighting and battling anti-incumbency and rebellion by several leaders after being denied nominations, BJP is banking heavily on 'polarisation' to retain the hill state of Uttarakhand, which goes to polls on Monday.

Congress, on the other hand, is hoping to cash in on the perceived resentment among the people over rising prices, unemployment, large-scale migration from the hills, illegal mining, and interference of the government in the administration of temples and shakti peethas.

That the BJP was banking on the polarisation to win the state was evident when chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared that his party would consider implementing a uniform civil code in the state if it returned to power.

The saffron party leaders also, during the election campaign, raked up Congress' plan to set up a Muslim University in the state and gave leave to the Muslims on Fridays during the latter's regime aiming to polarise the electorate along communal lines.

BJP has also been facing rebellion from its leaders who were denied nominations and were in the fray as independents. As many as 12 BJP leaders were contesting against official candidates as independents. They included Rajkumar Thukral from Rudrapur seat, Tika Prasad Maikhuri from Karnaprayag, Mahaveer Singh from Dhanolti, Jitendra Negi from Doinwala, Dheerendra Chauhan from Kotdwar, and Manoj Shah from Bhimtal.

A senior BJP leader admitted that the state government failed to effectively showcase its achievements to the electorate. He also said that changing three CMs in four months did not send a "good message" to the people.

"If we lose, it won't be because the Congress has done anything good but because we did not perform as per the expectations of the people," the leader told DH from Dehradun.

Congress' campaign centered mainly on issues concerning the common people and almost all top leaders of the rising price rise, unemployment, migration, and illegal mining in the state. Former CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat even called Pushkar Singh Dhami the 'khnana mantri' (mining minister). Congress, however, was also facing rebels on around half a dozen seats.

Political analysts say that the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had made the contest multi-cornered at some places. BSP was also a force to reckon with in Haridwar at least.

Polling on all the 70 assembly seats would be held on Monday.

