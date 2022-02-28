Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Badrinath Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Badrinath Assembly Constituency (AC No. 4) in Chamoli district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Badrinath Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Mahendra Bhatt won Badrinath constituency seat securing 29676 votes, beating INC candidate Rajendra Singh Bhandari by a margin of 5634 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Badrinath constituency were 101740. Of that, 62717 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

