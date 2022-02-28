Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Devprayag Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Devprayag Assembly Constituency (AC No. 10) in Tehri Garhwal district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Devprayag Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Vinod Kandari won Devprayag constituency seat securing 13824 votes, beating IND candidate Diwakar Bhatt by a margin of 3499 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Devprayag constituency were 82105. Of that, 43247 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Devprayag assembly constituency.