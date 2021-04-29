West Bengal Assembly Elections Live: TMC alleges voter harassment, heckling of booth agents in Murshidabad

Over 84 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 283 candidates as 35 assembly constituencies go to polls in the eighth and final phase of the assembly elections in the state. Voting will be held at 11,860 polling stations spread over 11 assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Birbhum, six in Malda and seven in Kolkata. Stay tuned for more updates.
Specially abled voters cast their vote in Birbhum
TMC alleges voter intimidation, heckling of booth agents in Murshidabad
The TMC has so far made a number of allegationsthat voters in Murshidabad are being harassed by central forces and opposition party workers, while its booth agents are either being heckled or denied entry.
Actor Mithun Chakraborty casts his vote from Kashipur-Belgachia, North Kolkata
EVM glitches delayed voting in Birbhum by 30 minutes
Vote for the transformation, vote for new Bengal: BJP
Vote early in the morning, vote in pairs, says CM Mamata Banerjee
Voting gets under way in Murshidabad
PM Modi urges people to caste their vote in the final phase of polling
Former Bengal minister Upen Biswas resigns from TMC
Former West Bengal minister and ex-CBI director Upen Biswas on Wednesday resigned from the Trinamool Congress. He told reporters that he was quitting for "personal reasons" and did not want to be with any other political party.
Read More
Outgoing TMC MLA Gouri Sankar Dutta dies of Covid-19
Outgoing MLA of the Trinamool Congress, Gouri Sankar Dutta, died due to Covid-19 at a private hospital here on Monday night, a senior doctor said.Dutta (70), who had recently joined the BJP after being denied a poll ticket by the party, had tested positive for the contagion 10 days back following which he was admitted to a district hospital, he said.
Read More
Nearly three-fold increase in BJP’s vote share tough challenge for TMC, Congress in Bengal's eighth phase
The nearly three-fold increase in the BJP’s vote share in the 35 seats which will go to polls in the eighth and the final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday, will be the key challenge for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left Front-Congress-Indian Secular Front (ISF) alliance. Although the BJP won only one out of the 35 seats in the 2016 Assembly elections, its vote share shot up from 11.48 per cent to 30.77 per cent in the last Lok Sabha elections.
Read more
Voting for the eighth and final phase of polling begins!
35 seats across four districts will go to polls today, with the state's capital Kolkata also in the fray.
Good Morning readers! Welcome to our live coverage of the final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections!