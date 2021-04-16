EC bans meetings, rallies in West Bengal between 7 pm and 10 am amid Covid-19 surge

Election Commission has banned public meetings and rallies in West Bengal between 7 pm and 10 am in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The EC has also extended the campaign silence period from 48 hrs to 72 hrs for the last 3 phases of polling.

