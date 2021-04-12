Mamata to stage dharna against EC's decision tomorrow

Mamata Banerjee to stage dharna in Kolkata in protest against EC's decision

EC on Monday barred Mamata from campaigning for 24 hours

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 12 2021, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 00:04 ist
Banerjee called the ban 'unconstitutional'. Credit: PTI Photo

Lashing out at the Election Commission over its decision to bar her from campaigning for 24 hours, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would stage a dharna in the city on Tuesday to protest against the poll panel's "unconstitutional decision".

Read more: EC bars Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hrs; TMC calls it black day for democracy

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon."

The poll panel's order came after Banerjee's remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.

"Commission hereby condemns such statements potent with serious law and order problems across the state (s) and sternly warns Mamata Banerjee and advises her to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force," the commission said in its order.

Assembly polls in West Bengal began on March 27, and the remaining four of the eight phases of elections will be held between April 17 and April 29. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mamata Banerjee
Election Commissioner
TMC
Cooch Behar
Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

What's Brewing

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

 