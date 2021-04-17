Only BJP can end infiltration woes, Mamata Banerjee practises fake secularism, says Amit Shah

Questioning the secular credentials of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that she is only concerned about fake secularism.

Shah also said that the BJP was the only party that could put an end to cross-border infiltration in Bengal. He addressed two back-to-back rallies in Ausgram in East Bardhaman district and Chapra in Nadia district.

“Didi only cares about her fake secularism. All that she bothers about is her vote bank,” said Shah.

Accusing the Chief Minister of resorting to violent politics, Shah said that she “spreads politics of hatred” which was the reason behind so much violence in Bengal.

He further alleged that the TMC government was obstructing granting Indian citizenship to the Matua community and promised that if voted to power, BJP will grant them citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Matuas are Dalit Hindus who came to West Bengal in large numbers from erstwhile East Pakistan or modern-day Bangladesh in large numbers following Partisan.

Shah alleged that the TMC was not bothered about infiltration in Bengal as the infiltrators serve as its vote bank. “Neither the Congress nor the Left and the TMC will be able to stop infiltration in Bengal. Only BJP is capable of fulfilling the task,” said Shah.

He further alleged that the TMC Government was seeped in appeasement politics and corrupt practices such as syndicates and cut money.

Referring to the audio clip where Mamata is purportedly heard telling the TMC district president in Cooch Behar Partha Pratim Roy to hold rallies with the bodies of those who died in firing by the CISF, Shah accused her of indulging in politics with the dead. DH could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip.

He also said that after BJP forms government in Bengal, the youth of the state will not have to go to other states looking for jobs. He also said that the Seventh Pay Commission will be implemented, teachers will get higher salaries and there will be free transport for women.