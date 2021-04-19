TMC, BJP lock horns over the formidable Matua vote base

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whenever there is a major election in the state, leaders of all parties are eager to woo the Matua community. The reason is the sheer size of their population and their tendency to vote en bloc. Matuas are determining factor in at least 20 Assembly constituencies in the state,

Matuas are Dalit Hindus who came to West Bengal in large numbers from erstwhile East Pakistan or modern-day Bangladesh after Partisan. As claimed by leaders of the community, the Matua population in Bengal is at nearly 3 crore, making them a formidable vote base, any party cannot afford to lose. The Matua population is concentrated mainly in Nadia, North and South 24 Paraganas and parts of Malda district. Seventeen seats in North 24 Paraganas and 19 seats in Nadia will go to polls in the fifth phase on April 22.

Matuas are at the Centre of the political tug of war between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The reason lies in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2003 brought by the then BJP led NDA government which categorises any “foreigner” who entered India “without a valid passport or other travel documents and such other document or authority” as an “illegal immigrant.”

The Matua community members are apprehensive that if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2003 ever gets implemented they will be marked as “ illegal immigrant”. Herein, the CAA and the BJP come into the picture. In a bid to capitalise on the Matuas’ demand for unconditional citizenship under the CAA, the BJP touted the contentious legislation to woo the community.

The strategy paid off in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and BJP candidate Shantanu Thakur, a descendent of the founder of the Matua sect Harichand Thakur, won from the Matua-dominated Bongaon constituency.

However, the delay and uncertainty in the implementation of the CAA have generated severe discontent among the Matuas against the BJP. The situation became such that Shantanu started to openly voice his discontent against the BJP Government over the CAA issue. BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvergiya and national vice president Mukul Roy rushed to his residence to pacify him.

The discontent over CAA may cost the BJP dearly in the Matua dominated constituencies in the Assembly elections. “ As far as the Matua votes are concerned, pacifying them in relation to the CAA will be a make or break challenge for us,” a senior State BJP leader said.

Apart from allotting Rs 10 crore for the Matua development fund, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going hammer and tongs against the CAA alleging that if anyone applies for citizenship under the Act, he or she will be automatically classified as a foreigner. She asserted that Matuas are already Indian citizens. Matuas played a key role in bringing the TMC to power in Bengal in the 2011 Assembly elections.

“’The delay in implantation of CAA has left a section of the Matuas confused by TMC's campaign that applying for citizenship afresh under the CAA will lead to them automatically categorized as foreigners. The delay in framing the rules under CAA led to the confusion. BJP's challenge this time is greater than in 2019,” political analyst and author Snigdhendu Bhattacharya told DH.