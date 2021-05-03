West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2021: Full list of winners

The high-pitched battle for West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 took place as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country. Here's the constituency-wise results for West Bengal assembly elections.
Mekliganj
|Mekliganj
Mathabhanga
|Mathabhanga
Cooch Behar Uttar
|Cooch Behar Uttar
Cooch Behar Dakshin
|Cooch Behar Dakshin
Sitalkuchi
|Sitalkuchi
Sitai
|Sitai
Dinhata
|Dinhata
Natabari
|Natabari
Tufanganj
|Tufanganj
Kumargram
|Kumargram
Kalchini
|Kalchini
Alipurduars
|Alipurduars
Falakata
|Falakata
Madarihat
|Madarihat
Dhupguri
|Dhupguri
Maynaguri
|Maynaguri
Jalpaiguri
|Jalpaiguri
Rajganj
|Rajganj
Dabgram Fulbari
|Dabgram Fulbari
Mal
|Mal
Nagrakata
|Nagrakata
Kalimpong
|Kalimpong
Darjeeling
|Darjeeling
Kurseong
|Kurseong
Matigara Naxalbari
|Matigara Naxalbari
Siliguri
|Siliguri
Phansidewa
|Phansidewa
Chopra
|Chopra
Islampur
|Islampur
Goalpokhar
|Goalpokhar
Chakulia
|Chakulia
Karandighi
|Karandighi
Hemtabad
|Hemtabad
Kaliaganj
|Kaliaganj
Raiganj
|Raiganj
Itahar
|Itahar
Kushmandi
|Kushmandi
Kumarganj
|Kumarganj
Balurghat
|Balurghat
Tapan
|Tapan
Gangarampur
|Gangarampur
Harirampur
|Harirampur
Habibpur
|Habibpur
Gazole
|Gazole
Chanchal
|Chanchal
Harischandrapur
|Harischandrapur
Malatipur
|Malatipur
Ratua
|Ratua
Manickchak
|Manickchak
Maldaha
|Maldaha
Englishbazar
|Englishbazar
Mothabari
|Mothabari
Sujapur
|Sujapur
Baishnabnagar
|Baishnabnagar
Farakka
|Farakka
Samserganj
|Samserganj
Suti
|Suti
Jangipur
|Jangipur
Raghunathganj
|Raghunathganj
Sagardighi
|Sagardighi
Lalgola
|Lalgola
Bhagawangola
|Bhagawangola
Raninagar
|Raninagar
Murshidabad
|Murshidabad
Nabagram
|Nabagram
Khargram
|Khargram
Burwan
|Burwan
Kandi
|Kandi
Bharatpur
|Bharatpur
Rejinagar
|Rejinagar
Beldanga
|Beldanga
Baharampur
|Baharampur
Hariharpara
|Hariharpara
Nowda
|Nowda
Domkal
|Domkal
Jalangi
|Jalangi
Karimpur
|Karimpur
Tehatta
|Tehatta
Palashipara
|Palashipara
Kaliganj
|Kaliganj
Nakashipara
|Nakashipara
Chapra
|Chapra
Krishnanagar Uttar
|Krishnanagar Uttar
Nabadwip
|Nabadwip
Krishnanagar Dakshin
|Krishnanagar Dakshin
Santipur
|Santipur
Ranaghat Uttar Paschim
|Ranaghat Uttar Paschim
Krishnaganj
|Krishnaganj
Ranaghat Uttar Purba
|Ranaghat Uttar Purba
Ranaghat Dakshin
|Ranaghat Dakshin
Chakdaha
|Chakdaha
Kalyani
|Kalyani
Haringhata
|Haringhata
Bagdah
|Bagdah
Bongaon Uttar
|Bongaon Uttar
Bongaon Dakshin
|Bongaon Dakshin
Gaighata
|Gaighata
Swarupnagar
|Swarupnagar
Baduria
|Baduria
Habra
|Habra
Ashoknagar
|Ashoknagar
Amdanga
|Amdanga
Bijpur
|Bijpur
Naihati
|Naihati
Bhatpara
|Bhatpara
Jagatdal
|Jagatdal
Noapara
|Noapara
Barrackpur
|Barrackpur
Khardaha
|Khardaha
Dum Dum Uttar
|Dum Dum Uttar
Panihati
|Panihati
Kamarhati
|Kamarhati
Baranagar
|Baranagar
Dum Dum
|Dum Dum
Rajarhat New Town
|Rajarhat New Town
Bidhannagar
|Bidhannagar
Rajarhat Gopalpur
|Rajarhat Gopalpur
Madhyamgram
|Madhyamgram
Barasat
|Barasat
Deganga
|Deganga
Haroa
|Haroa
Minakhan
|Minakhan
Sandeshkhali
|Sandeshkhali
Basirhat Dakshin
|Basirhat Dakshin
Basirhat Uttar
|Basirhat Uttar
Hingalganj
|Hingalganj
Gosaba
|Gosaba
Basanti
|Basanti
Kultali
|Kultali
Patharpratima
|Patharpratima
Kakdwip
|Kakdwip
Sagar
|Sagar
Kulpi
|Kulpi
Raidighi
|Raidighi
Mandirbazar
|Mandirbazar
Jaynagar
|Jaynagar
Baruipur Purba
|Baruipur Purba
Canning Paschim
|Canning Paschim
Canning Purba
|Canning Purba
Baruipur Paschim
|Baruipur Paschim
Magrahat Purba
|Magrahat Purba
Magrahat Paschim
|Magrahat Paschim
Diamond Harbour
|Diamond Harbour
Falta
|Falta
Satgachia
|Satgachia
Bishnupur
|Bishnupur
Sonarpur Dakshin
|Sonarpur Dakshin
Bhangore
|Bhangore
Kasba
|Kasba
Jadavpur
|Jadavpur
Sonarpur Uttar
|Sonarpur Uttar
Tollygunge
|Tollygunge
Behala Purba
|Behala Purba
Behala Paschim
|Behala Paschim
Maheshtala
|Maheshtala
Budge Budge
|Budge Budge
Metiaburuz
|Metiaburuz
Kolkata Port
|Kolkata Port
Bhabanipur
|Bhabanipur
Rashbehari
|Rashbehari
Ballygunge
|Ballygunge
Chowrangee
|Chowrangee
Entally
|Entally
Beleghata
|Beleghata
Jorasanko
|Jorasanko
Shyampukur
|Shyampukur
Maniktala
|Maniktala
Kashipur Belgachia
|Kashipur Belgachia
Bally
|Bally
Howrah Uttar
|Howrah Uttar
Howrah Madhya
|Howrah Madhya
Shibpur
|Shibpur
Howrah Dakshin
|Howrah Dakshin
Sankrail
|Sankrail
Panchla
|Panchla
Uluberia Purba
|Uluberia Purba
Uluberia Uttar
|Uluberia Uttar
Uluberia Dakshin
|Uluberia Dakshin
Shyampur
|Shyampur
Bagnan
|Bagnan
Amta
|Amta
Udaynarayanpur
|Udaynarayanpur
Jagatballavpur
|Jagatballavpur
Domjur
|Domjur
Uttarpara
|Uttarpara
Sreerampur
|Sreerampur
Champdani
|Champdani
Singur
|Singur
Chandannagore
|Chandannagore
Chunchura
|Chunchura
Balagarh
|Balagarh
Pandua
|Pandua
Saptagram
|Saptagram
Chanditala
|Chanditala
Jangipara
|Jangipara
Haripal
|Haripal
Dhanekhali
|Dhanekhali
Tarakeswar
|Tarakeswar
Pursurah
|Pursurah
Arambagh
|Arambagh
Goghat
|Goghat
Khanakul
|Khanakul
Tamluk
|Tamluk
Panskura Purba
|Panskura Purba
Panskura Paschim
|Panskura Paschim
Moyna
|Moyna
Nandakumar
|Nandakumar
Mahisadal
|Mahisadal
Haldia
|Haldia
Nandigram
|Nandigram
Chandipur
|Chandipur
Patashpur
|Patashpur
Kanthi Uttar
|Kanthi Uttar
Bhagabanpur
|Bhagabanpur
Khejuri
|Khejuri
Kanthi Dakshin
|Kanthi Dakshin
Ramnagar
|Ramnagar
Egra
|Egra
Dantan
|Dantan
Nayagram
|Nayagram
Gopiballavpur
|Gopiballavpur
Jhargram
|Jhargram
Keshiary
|Keshiary
Kharagpur Sadar
|Kharagpur Sadar
Narayangarh
|Narayangarh
Sabang
|Sabang
Pingla
|Pingla
Kharagpur
|Kharagpur
Debra
|Debra
Daspur
|Daspur
Ghatal
|Ghatal
Chandrakona
|Chandrakona
Garbeta
|Garbeta
Salboni
|Salboni
Keshpur
|Keshpur
Medinipur
|Medinipur
Binpur
|Binpur
Bandwan
|Bandwan
Balarampur
|Balarampur
Baghmundi
|Baghmundi
Joypur
|Joypur
Purulia
|Purulia
Manbazar
|Manbazar
Kashipur
|Kashipur
Para
|Para
Raghunathpur
|Raghunathpur
Saltora
|Saltora
Chhatna
|Chhatna
Ranibandh
|Ranibandh
Raipur
|Raipur
Taldangra
|Taldangra
Bankura
|Bankura
Barjora
|Barjora
Onda
|Onda
Bishnupur
|Bishnupur
Kotulpur
|Kotulpur
Indas
|Indas
Sonamukhi
|Sonamukhi
Khandaghosh
|Khandaghosh
Bardhaman
|Bardhaman Dakshin
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Raina constituency, click here👉
|Raina
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Jamalpur constituency, click here👉
|Jamalpur
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Monteswar constituency, click here👉
|Monteswar
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Kalna constituency, click here👉
|Kalna
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Memari constituency, click here👉
|Memari
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Bardhaman Uttar constituency, click here👉
|Bardhaman Uttar
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Bhatar constituency, click here👉
|Bhatar
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Purbasthali Dakshin constituency, click here👉
|Purbasthali Dakshin
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Purbasthali Uttar constituency, click here👉
|Purbasthali Uttar
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Katwa constituency, click here👉
|Katwa
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Ketugram constituency, click here👉
|Ketugram
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Mangalkot constituency, click here👉
|Mangalkot
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Ausgram constituency, click here👉
|Ausgram
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Galsi constituency, click here👉
|Galsi
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Pandabeswar constituency, click here👉
|Pandabeswar
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Durgapur Purba constituency, click here👉
|Durgapur Purba
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Durgapur Paschim constituency, click here👉
|Durgapur Paschim
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Raniganj constituency, click here👉
|Raniganj
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Jamuria constituency, click here👉
|Jamuria
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Asansol Dakshin constituency, click here👉
|Asansol Dakshin
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Asansol Uttar constituency, click here👉
|Asansol Uttar
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Kulti constituency, click here👉
|Kulti
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Barbani constituency, click here👉
|Barbani
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Dubrajpur constituency, click here👉
|Dubrajpur
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Suri constituency, click here👉
|Suri
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Bolpur constituency, click here👉
|Bolpur
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Nanoor constituency, click here👉
|Nanoor
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Labpur constituency, click here👉
|Labpur
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Sainthia constituency, click here👉
|Sainthia
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Mayureswar constituency, click here👉
|Mayureswar
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Rampurhat constituency, click here👉
|Rampurhat
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Hansan constituency, click here👉
|Hansan
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Nalhati constituency, click here👉
|Nalhati
|To know the West Bengal election 2021 result for Murarai constituency, click here👉
|Murarai
