West Bengal elections live: Mamata, PM's rallies go virtual as EC bans physical campaigning in the state

Six phases of polling have concluded in Bengal, and Covid-appropriate campaigning continues in the state. PM Modi addressed rallies in Suri, Malda, Berhampore, and Bhawanipur via video conferencing, as he had to cancel his visit to the state due to high-level meetings on Covid-19 situation. Mamata Banerjee skipped meetings with PM Modi, and oxygen supply and medicines remain a flashpoint between TMC and the Centre. Stay tuned for updates.