West Bengal elections live: Mamata, PM's rallies go virtual as EC bans physical campaigning in the state

Six phases of polling have concluded in Bengal, and Covid-appropriate campaigning continues in the state. PM Modi addressed rallies in Suri, Malda, Berhampore, and Bhawanipur via video conferencing, as he had to cancel his visit to the state due to high-level meetings on Covid-19 situation. Mamata Banerjee skipped meetings with PM Modi, and oxygen supply and medicines remain a flashpoint between TMC and the Centre. Stay tuned for updates.
Bengal asks Centre not to divert medical oxygen available in state
With the rising demand for medical oxygen due to the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the West Bengal government has written to the Centre urging it not to divert the life-saving gas which is available in the state, a senior official said on Friday.
The letter by the West Bengal health department followed the allotment of 200 MT of oxygen, from different plants located in West Bengal, to outside it by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. (PTI)
ECI Covid restrictions must be implemented: Calcutta HC
The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the competent authorities to make the people of West Bengal abide by the restrictions imposed by the Election Commission of India on public behaviour regarding protective protocol for Covid-19 in the state which has witnessed an alarming rise in infections.
Hearing PILs with regard to maintenance of Covid protocol during the ongoing assembly elections in the state in view of the recent surge in infections, the court directed the authorities to enforce masking, social distancing etc. (PTI)