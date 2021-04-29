West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bardhaman Uttar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bardhaman Uttar Assembly Constituency (AC No 266) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bardhaman Uttar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Nisith Kumar Malik won Bardhaman Uttar constituency seat by a margin of 5.40% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Aparna Saha by 11505 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bardhaman Uttar assembly constituency.