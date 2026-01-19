<p>In the recently concluded civic polls, the alliance of the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won a clear majority in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, securing 89 and 29 seats, respectively. </p><p>The Sena (UBT) won 65 seats, while its ally MNS emerged victorious on six. All eyes are now set on one question, who will become the new mayor of Mumbai?</p><p>While contention within the winning Mahayuti alliance over the top post is likely to cause delay in the announcement of the new mayor, there are several other reasons owing to which Mumbai will have to wait a little longer for the BMC head. </p><p>The mayoral elections are governed by a separate legal process which begins only after the new House is formally constituted. The process includes reservation by rotation which ensures representation of SCs, STs and women for the top job. </p>.Maharashtra Congress demands ballot papers for zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections.<p><strong>How is Mumbai's mayor elected?</strong></p><p>Urban Local Bodies in India are primarily governed by the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act, 1992, which gave constitutional status to urban local bodies and mandated reservation for SCs, STs and women in leadership positions.</p><p>While corporators of each ward are elected directly by the voters, the mayor is elected by the corporators. The mayor post is subject to reservation by rotation which is decided through drawing of lots. </p><p><strong>What is reservation by rotation?</strong></p><p>Under reservation by rotation system, the mayor's post rotates between different categories to ensure representation of marginalised communities. </p><p>This reservation is decided through a draw of lots conducted by the Urban Development Department. The process of electing the mayor can begin only after this lottery is held and the category is officially announced. In Maharashtra, the system of reserving the mayor’s post is implemented through the Municipal Corporations Act, which extends reservation to OBCs as well. </p><p>This process takes time which is why Mumbai may have to wait a few days before it gets a mayor. </p><p><strong>How is lottery conducted?</strong></p><p>The process of drawing lots begins with the Urban Development Department issuing a notification. Officials prepare a rotation list of eligible categories based on past terms. In a public draw, a chit is drawn, the reservation category is finalised and formally notified.</p><p>Following this the BMC convenes a special meeting of corporators to elect the mayor from among members belonging to the reserved category or the open category as per the lottery. The mayor is chosen for a term of two-and-a-half years by a simple majority, which in Mumbai means the support of more than 114 corporators in the 227-member House. </p><p>The last two Mumbai mayors as per the reservation lottery were from the open general category.</p>