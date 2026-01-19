Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

BMC polls | How and when will Mumbai get its new mayor? Lottery and reservation system explained

The Sena (UBT) won 65 seats, while its ally MNS emerged victorious on six. All eyes are now set on one question, who will become the new mayor of Mumbai?
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 07:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 07:24 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraBMCTrendingExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us