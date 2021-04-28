West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Basirhat Uttar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Basirhat Uttar Assembly Constituency (AC No 125) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Basirhat Uttar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Rafikul Islam Mondal won Basirhat Uttar constituency seat by a margin of 0.20% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate A.T.M. Abdullah (RONY) by 492 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Basirhat Uttar assembly constituency.