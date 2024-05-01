Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Chandrababu Naidu wishing for harm to befall me: CM Jagan Reddy

The YSRCP chief claimed that the alleged statements by Naidu are a demonstration of his “criminal nature”.

“Chandrababu is saying 'what is wrong if Jagan is killed'. Jagan will not die by Chandrababu’s wishes, people will protect Jagan,” he asserted.

The ruling party chief called on people to think about the mental state of the opposition leader, alleging that backstabbing and “killing people” is his way of doing politics.

“Who conspired to kill NTR (N T Rama Rao) and V Mohana Ranga…Can you believe people like Chandrababu?” Reddy asked.

The CM alleged that not a single of Naidu's schemes as former chief minister comes to people’s minds and claimed that he never did any good for the poor in his life.

"Even after working as CM for 14 years in three terms Naidu is unable to speak of a single good thing he has done for the people," Reddy claimed.