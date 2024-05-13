Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 | Modi's attack on 'religion-based reservation' leaves Andhra parties facing 'Muslim conundrum'

Kurnool/Kadapa: The BJP's recent move to craft a national narrative around Muslim reservations, likely as part of its polarisation strategy, has taken Andhra Pradesh's political parties by surprise.
While the opposition TDP has formed an alliance with the BJP for both the assembly and Lok Sabha polls, and the ruling YSRCP has consistently supported bills introduced by the saffron party-led Centre in Parliament over the past five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that the BJP opposes reservations based on faith and religion has left Andhra Pradesh's political landscape facing a "Muslim conundrum."
Notably, Modi has refrained from discussing the removal of Muslim reservations in his recent election rallies in Andhra Pradesh. However, in adjoining Telangana, where the BJP is contesting alone in the Lok Sabha polls, both Modi and his trusted aide, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, strongly advocated for the elimination of Muslim reservations in their election speeches.
During one of his election addresses in Telangana, Modi emphasised that the allocation of reservations for Muslims had been at the expense of rightful shares for Dalits, Adivasis, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and declared his opposition to continuing Muslim reservations for as long as he was alive.
Significantly, both Telugu states currently provide reservations to certain backward class groups among Muslims under the BC category.
In Andhra Pradesh, Muslims constitute approximately 9.5 per cent of the population according to the 2011 census. Among the total 13 districts (old), Muslims are particularly concentrated in the Rayalaseema region's four districts: Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur, and Chittoor. Additionally, their presence is notable in coastal Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, Praksam, Krishna, and Guntur districts. In select segments, especially in Rayalaseema seats like Kurnool, Muslims form a significant voting bloc and can potentially influence election outcomes.
According to the 2010 report of the Justice Srikrishna Committee, tasked with examining the demand for Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation, Muslims constitute a higher proportion of the population in the Rayalaseema region (12.5 per cent) compared to coastal Andhra (4.5 per cent).
"Everyone knows that the BJP engages in communal politics just before elections to gain an advantage. We need not worry about their rhetoric. Even if they retain power and form the government again, are they going to kill us? Nobody can harm us," remarked Shabbir Baig, a 60-year-old rice trader in Kurnool's old city.
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy chose Kurnool to affirm his stance on Muslim reservations. Standing alongside Md. Imtiaz, the YSRCP candidate for the Kurnool assembly segment, Jagan addressed a gathering, reaffirming his commitment to Muslim reservations. He stated, "Reservation for Muslims is not based on religion. This reservation is constitutional because it addresses the backwardness in a section of society. The four per cent Muslim reservation will continue at any cost. This is Jagan's promise as YSR's son. How can Naidu remain in the NDA alliance and seek to abolish reservations for political gain? Isn't this 'adharma'? I want everyone in the state to know that the reservation is only for backward Muslims." Out of 175 assembly seats, the YSRCP has allocated seven seats to minorities.
However, not everyone blames Naidu for aligning with the BJP. "Since the formation of the TDP by the late NTR, I have been voting for the TDP. Even now, I will vote for the TDP. I'm confident Naidu is capable of persuading Narendra Modi to maintain the reservations," said a Muslim elder who operates an auto in Kodumur, Kurnool district.
On May 7, at the Prajagalam election rally in Punganur, Naidu attempted to allay Muslim concerns. He assured the Muslim community that he would uphold and continue the existing four per cent reservation for them at all costs, pledging his unwavering support.
"The president of our party made it clear that we would protect Muslim reservations at all costs. I view Jagan's statement as hypocritical. In the last five years, Jagan has never worked in the interest of Muslims. YSRCP leaders have unlawfully occupied thousands of acres of Muslim-owned Waqf board land. They have no regard for the Muslim community," stated TDP national spokesperson Jyotsna Tirunagari.
Despite assurances from the TDP, some Muslims remain wary of the BJP. "These parties should not be allowed to enter our town. Once they enter, they will engage in divisive communal politics," remarked Ansar Bhasha, an auto driver at Bellary Junction in Kurnool town.
The state OBC lists in Andhra Pradesh include Muslim groups such as Mehtar, Pinjari/Noorbash, Laddaf, and Dudekula, with quotas ranging from 7 per cent to 10 per cent.
"It's unfortunate that political parties are politicising the issue of Muslim reservations. This is not good. Many groups among us are living in deplorable conditions," expressed Mansoor Ali at Kadapa's seven-road junction.
In a boost to Jagan, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Naidu for aligning with the BJP.