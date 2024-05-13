Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 | Modi's attack on 'religion-based reservation' leaves Andhra parties facing 'Muslim conundrum'

However, not everyone blames Naidu for aligning with the BJP. "Since the formation of the TDP by the late NTR, I have been voting for the TDP. Even now, I will vote for the TDP. I'm confident Naidu is capable of persuading Narendra Modi to maintain the reservations," said a Muslim elder who operates an auto in Kodumur, Kurnool district.

On May 7, at the Prajagalam election rally in Punganur, Naidu attempted to allay Muslim concerns. He assured the Muslim community that he would uphold and continue the existing four per cent reservation for them at all costs, pledging his unwavering support.

"The president of our party made it clear that we would protect Muslim reservations at all costs. I view Jagan's statement as hypocritical. In the last five years, Jagan has never worked in the interest of Muslims. YSRCP leaders have unlawfully occupied thousands of acres of Muslim-owned Waqf board land. They have no regard for the Muslim community," stated TDP national spokesperson Jyotsna Tirunagari.

Despite assurances from the TDP, some Muslims remain wary of the BJP. "These parties should not be allowed to enter our town. Once they enter, they will engage in divisive communal politics," remarked Ansar Bhasha, an auto driver at Bellary Junction in Kurnool town.

The state OBC lists in Andhra Pradesh include Muslim groups such as Mehtar, Pinjari/Noorbash, Laddaf, and Dudekula, with quotas ranging from 7 per cent to 10 per cent.

"It's unfortunate that political parties are politicising the issue of Muslim reservations. This is not good. Many groups among us are living in deplorable conditions," expressed Mansoor Ali at Kadapa's seven-road junction.

In a boost to Jagan, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Naidu for aligning with the BJP.