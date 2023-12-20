Chandrababu Naidu & Pawan Kalyan vow to end Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule in Andhra Pradesh

In a public meeting that was held to mark the culmination of Yuvagalam padayatra by TDP scion Nara Lokesh, the TDP chief said that the countdown has begun for the "downfall" of Jagan’s government.

“If YSRCP remains in power, there will be continuous exploitation of natural resources of Andhra Pradesh. The Jagan Reddy-led party is blatantly curtailing freedom of expression and threatening their own leaders with possible outcomes”, said Pawan Kalyan.

Emphasizing on crime against women in the state, he said, “If YSRCP is re-elected in 2024, the crime rate may escalate to the point where people won't feel secure even in their homes.”

Extending solidarity to Naidu, Pawan said he is ready to support him during the "challenging times". He said, "Naidu's extensive experience of governance and developmental efforts during his regime are noteworthy. In 2024, the TDP-Jana Sena government will be established to bring much-needed change to Andhra Pradesh.”

"Jagan is scared of the Naidu and Pawan Kalyan," Nara Lokesh said adding that Naidu was sent to jail after "arresting him illegally".